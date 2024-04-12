Consumer Has A Hack For Saving Up To 85% On Appliances If You Live Near These Certain Stores
by Laura Lynott
If you’re all about saving (and let’s face it who isn’t), then TikTok is often the place to be for amazing price-saving hacks.
And if you can save on appliances, then it gives you an excuse to splash out on something else that might be more fun, right?
This consumer went viral for getting a 50% to 85% discount on appliances – and he’s even willing to share how he did it.
@dib.ron is from Connecticut and told his followers that he shopped at Lowe’s outlet store to save money.
He took a video showing an empty parking lot outside his local store and said: “America’s best-kept secret. You would think the place is closed.”
He then went in the store and showed people to look for items with red labels on to get 85% off!
He then showed his followers items with yellow tags on and these meant 50% off for savvy shoppers.
If you want in on the bargains, though, a regular Lowe’s won’t do.
You need the Outlet Stores, which are located in only a few places:
- Monrovia and San Bernardino in California
- Meriden, Connecticut
- Westchester, Florida
- Medford and Avon in Massachusetts
- Morrow, Georgia
- Chicago, Illinois.
Now, if you live in one of those states, you can get a bargain!
Watch the full clip here:
@dib.ron
Got my client a brand new $450 fridge today. Most property managers would charge you $2000 for a home depot fridge and charge $200 for the install. You pay us 10% of rent every month but end up saving $1600 on a repair because we know the right contracrors and merchants. Thats why were the best property managers in CT
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Folks are not impressed if they don’t live in a bargain area!
Everyone wants to know WHERE.
Some people just want to grouse.
This is definitely worth checking out.
Especially if you’re within driving distance of those Outlet Stores!
