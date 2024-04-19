Online Bidder Reveals A Scam She Encountered For A Coat On eBay And Poshmark. – ‘I’m infuriated that they’re lying to me.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go again, folks…
It’s another story about someone calling out eBay for business practices that don’t seem to be on the level.
A TikTokker named McKenzie posted a video and told viewers, “This is for eBay and Poshmark. Y’all have a snake of a seller on your hands and I feel like I’m being defrauded.”
She explained that she bid on a coat on eBay and won the auction, but then things took a turn for the worse.
McKenzie said, “I immediately get a message from the seller and they say, ‘Hey. I’m so sorry but this coat actually sold on another platform. It’s been listed and relisted for quite some time now. And why aren’t you just going ahead and canceling my order if that’s the case?”
She went to Poshmark’s website and saw the coat was still listed for sale, so she contacted the seller.
She explained, “I send the seller the screenshots. ‘Hey. I don’t understand. I won the auction. You still have this actively listed on your Poshmark?’”
The seller responded by saying they had deleted the auction.
McKenzie said, “I’m infuriated that they’re lying to me. They’re lying to me about having this coat and they’re not going to sell me this coat. They have my money.”
She added, “I’m just so frustrated. If you didn’t want to sell the coat at that price, you shouldn’t have listed it at that price.”
Take a look at the video.
@mckenzieraley
I just…. want…. what I…. paid for ??
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
One person offered some advice.
Another TikTokker also had some advice.
This viewer thinks eBay does a pretty good job…
One thing’s for certain… scams are everywhere these days.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.