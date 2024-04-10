People Admit What They Like Less as They Get Older. – ‘Driving at night.’
I’m getting a little long in the tooth and I’ll admit it: I just don’t like big crowds anymore.
Sure, I’ll make an exception once in a while for a concert or a sporting event, but most of the time, I prefer to be at home or at a place that is laid-back and quiet.
I never thought I’d say that, but here we are…
What are you starting to dislike more as you get older?
Check out what Reddit users said.
The worst.
“People talking and blasting music loudly late at night stirs a kind of anger inside me that gets darker and darker with each passing year…”
Do not answer.
“Being expected to always be available.
The amount of people who think they can call me at 10:30am on a Tuesday and expect an answer is growing and I don’t know why.
And worse, when I explained that I have a job, they still don’t get it.
And even if I didn’t have a job, I’ll get to you when I get to you. If it’s not an emergency, I’ll hear it later.”
You better believe it!
“Being around crowds.
It feels like all of my go-to spots are now uncomfortably packed with people.
And that’s AFTER you get through the traffic to get there in the first place.
The older I get, the more I love being at home.”
You get what you pay for.
“Cheap stuff.
I always buy the best quality that I can. I got tired of replacing my clothes washer and dryer from box stores every 4 years.
They go for about $400. So I bought a Speed Queen washer and dryer set for about $1500.
That was 7 years ago. Zero issues.
These will last for the rest of my life. There are no electronics.
Everything is old school dials and knobs. Every component is high quality and can be easily replaced if needed. Worth every penny.
These are the machines that laundromats use.”
Sad, but true…
“Keeping up with anything pop culture.
Popular music, slang, trends, celebrities… I just don’t care.
I know I’m getting old because teens and early 20s say things and I’m like “what?””
Daytime only.
“Driving at night.
But I really think that the headlights are way brighter and more unpleasant now than they ever used to be, and cars are taller so they shine right in your face.
I really don’t know how anyone can safely drive at night when there’s cars in the other lane approaching.”
Oh, boy…
“People in general.
I’m losing the energy to engage in small talk.
Was just at a work conference last week and I couldn’t get up a **** to give while at the cocktail parties.
I’ve heard that small talk in general is an important way humans screen that a person can be normal and have normal mannerisms.
And… I ain’t it, Bud.”
Do I need this?
“New technology.
Sure, it was cool at first.
But do I NEED a WiFi-enabled dishwasher?
Do I NEED an AI helper in my Windows update?”
Not fun.
“Job searching.
Designing resumes to look like someone absolutely awesome to the hirer when you look at yourself as a regular person.
Having to pretend you’re someone absolutely awesome in an artificial way when you go to interviews and you’d rather just spend more time being who you are authentically.”
Celeb worship.
“The news.
Don’t mistake it. I do keep an eye on the news because I like being up to date on current events. But I can’t stand how it’s all centered around what celeb did this, or what celeb came out with this, or what celeb had a baby.
I want to hear about the drug bust my state’s beaurea of narcotics did the other day, not about the Kardashian’s makeup, clothing or holistic pills they’re marketing.
I don’t give a **** that Sienna whoever had a kid in her 40s. I give a **** about the 16 year old native American kid that just vanished from school a few days ago.
I do not care that Kourtney or Kim or whoever had another baby with whoever the baby dad is this time. I care about my states government getting rid of the stupid sales tax that acts like a vampire on my checking account.
I’m sick of seeing celebs on my state news when it should be focused on my state’s issues.”
Too complicated.
“A lot of new video games.
There are so many that have so much hype surrounding them and on release are pretty bad, too many micro transactions, rushed/unfinished, too much needless filler content, online for single player and so much more.”
Be on time!
“As much as I hear the ‘people being late’ sentiments … also people being early.
That respect for your time goes both ways.
People being early is massively inconvenient.”
Get ahold of yourself.
“Cranky, crotchety people who don’t deal with their trauma and create horrible days for everyone around them.
Deal with yourself.
If you think everyone around you is too sensitive, you are probably a toxic ******* who needs to do some work.”
I’ll be yelling at kids on my lawn in no time!
