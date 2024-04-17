Restaurant Menu Claims “Bad Parents” Will Be Charged Extra For Their Meal
by Laura Lynott
We’ve all been out to eat and, because of other customers, have struggled to enjoy our meal.
As a parent, I can promise you that it is definitely possible to keep your kids under control – or, be aware enough to leave as quickly as possible if you can’t.
No promises about the crumbs under the table, though.
Someone on Reddit posted this image from a restaurant menu that claims to charge adults who are “unable to parent.”
I feel like that’s a bit vague and open to interpretation – but I am curious to know what Reddit thought about it.
Folk are not impressed!
So, they mock the font.
True that!
It ain’t a good sales tactic, that’s for sure!
I would love to hear from someone who actually got charged.
I need to know what happened and how much it cost them.
