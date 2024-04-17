April 16, 2024 at 9:31 pm

Restaurant Menu Claims “Bad Parents” Will Be Charged Extra For Their Meal

by Laura Lynott

Source: Shutterstock/Reddit

We’ve all been out to eat and, because of other customers, have struggled to enjoy our meal.

As a parent, I can promise you that it is definitely possible to keep your kids under control – or, be aware enough to leave as quickly as possible if you can’t.

No promises about the crumbs under the table, though.

Someone on Reddit posted this image from a restaurant menu that claims to charge adults who are “unable to parent.”

Source: Reddit/Mildly Interesting

I feel like that’s a bit vague and open to interpretation – but I am curious to know what Reddit thought about it.

Folk are not impressed!

So, they mock the font.

Source: Reddit/@r/mildlyinteresting

True that!

Source:Reddit/@r/mildlyinteresting

It ain’t a good sales tactic, that’s for sure!

Source: Reddit/@r/mildlyinteresting

I would love to hear from someone who actually got charged.

I need to know what happened and how much it cost them.

