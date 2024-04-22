Rude Driver Blocked Their Car In, So Hatched A Scheme To Make Them Take The Wrong Exit And Ruin His Tires On Security Spikes
by Matthew Gilligan
It always makes me laugh when people who are totally inconsiderate get a dose of their own medicine and they can’t handle it.
Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it, baby!
But you see this kind of stuff all the time…
And this person handled the situation they were in perfectly.
Take a look at what went down!
Block me in, I’ll block you in.
“About a year ago, I was at a lake way north from where I live.
I came back to the parking lot to find my car blocked in by someone who thought it was a genius idea to leave their car directly behind 3 parked cars (I was the middle car, definitely couldn’t get out).
I waited and waited, and right before I was going to call a tow truck a couple walks up and casually gets in the car and proceeds to drive off. I quickly backed up, circled around the other way to get to the parking lot exit first.
Payback time!
I get to the exit, and he’s right behind me. I throw the car in park, and just sit there. 10 seconds later, he’s laying on the horn. Eventually he gets out and walks up to my window and starts yelling profanities and tells me to get out of the way.
Something to note here, there is only one exit in this parking lot, and the entrance for some reason has one way spikes to prevent people from leaving that way.
No idea why, since this is just the parking lot for a lake. Anyway, I cut him off and tell him he made me wait 17 minutes and 20 seconds (I timed it) when he illegally blocked me in and I intend to wait 17 minutes and 20 seconds to let him leave.
Here it comes!
He storms off, calls me a few names in the process, and floors it in reverse. He drives down to the entrance and without noticing the spikes I guess, drives right into them. I see his brake lights come on at the last minute, and pow both front tires are done.
I then decided 17 minutes was a waste of time since he’d clearly be there longer than that, and so I left. Made the rest of my day feel much better.”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
This reader loved the pettiness.
Another individual was a fan of this story.
One individual had a hot take.
This Reddit user thought they did a good job.
Well played!
We’re impressed!
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.