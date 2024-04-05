Server Shares How She Can Tell When Somebody Is Not Going To Tip Her. – ‘Just so you know, gratuity isn’t included.’
by Laura Lynott
Servers rely on tips to subsidize their salaries and while tipping culture is getting outta hand, a server is definitely in need of tips!
But, are there any giveaways that someone just ain’t gonna tip a server? It appears, yes, there are!
Server @poorandhungry told her followers on TikTok that if someone’s busy paying her compliments, she knows they ain’t gonna tip. Ouch. Now that ain’t a compliment!
In a funny skit, she replays how this scenario goes. As herself, she states: “Hey, guys. How was everything today?”.
Then over to THAT customer who ain’t gonna tip! Who says… ‘Everything was absolutely amazing. The food was delicious. Your service was so good.’
But then the shocker, that isn’t the shocker after all for this switched on server!
She tells the mythical customer: “Just so you know, gratuity isn’t included.”
She did this after a customer wrote ‘Yelp’ on the gratuity line.
But the promised ‘unbelievable’ Yelp review doesn’t help a server pay their bills! Nope.
“We don’t get paid for anything that’s written about us on Yelp,” she said. Preach.
We gotta respect the servers by leaving tips, guys!
Watch the full clip here:
@poorandhungry
This was PRE INFLUENCER this was in like 2015 this lady just didnt tip server restaurant serverlife customerservice
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Customer ain’t always right!
This is mean!
They should get shown the door?
Well, at least she knows!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!