Shady Mechanic Badly Messed Up His Car, So They Reported Him Multiple Agencies Because Of His Illegal Business Practices
by Matthew Gilligan
If you are lucky enough to find a good mechanic, hold on for dear life and never let go!
Because there are SO MANY bad ones (and shady ones) that when you hit that jackpot, you endear yourself to them and thank your lucky stars.
The person you’re about to hear from had to deal with a real slimeball…check out how they got even.
“Mechanic” attempted to get over on me, ended up doing significant damage to my car, I am getting the last laugh though.
Yes, I’m out a few thousand dollars, but I’m ruining the guy.
This didn’t sound good…
Turns out he is unlicensed, and from what I can deduce, he hasn’t been paying taxes.
On top of that he’s got an unlicensed junk yard and a few junk single wide mobile homes on his property too.
They took action.
Because he’s being a complete jerk, I called/filled out forms with the health department and reported the trailers, the planning department because he’s got structures he built without permits, the EPA for leaking fluids, the state department of revenue, and reported fraud to the IRS.
I know he’s made at least $100K in the past 3 years, all untaxed.
Yes, I know I’m petty as hell.
A couple updates were posted… and things are getting spicy…
I just got a call from the planning department, they’ve opened 3 investigations.
It turns out that he’s within 1000 feet of “critical wetlands”, a “critical aquifer recharge area”, and a stream that has spawning salmon.
And then…
<blockquote?I just took a call from the Health Department. They’ll be “on site” either Wednesday or Thursday of next week. T
hey’re going to be up his bum with a magnifying glass. The guy was pretty adamant about really looking for leaking fluids under the vehicles.
Next week should be a flurry of fun. If he makes contact with me to rant, I’ll force it through text message so that he can incriminate himself even more.
This is what Reddit users had to say.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another individual thinks they can go even further…
This Reddit user offered a hot tip.
This person had an interesting idea.
That guy is in for a world of pain.
Oh, boy!
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.