Son Takes Care Of His Dad’s Electricity Bills, But When He Has Bank Issues And Can’t Pay, His Dad Wouldn’t Listen And Ends Up Getting Left In The Dark
by Trisha Leigh
Our parents are inevitably part of our lives, unless we’ve gone no-contact with them for some serious infraction.
And the older they get, the more their “quirks” become the bane of our existence.
OP’s father has the annoying habit of ending phone calls whenever he feels like it.
I just read a post about someone’s dad who never hangs up the phone himself. My dad’s the exact opposite and it reminded me of an incident that happened a few weeks ago
My dad disconnects the call once he’s gotten what he wants out of it. No goodbye, no “I’m hanging up now”, no “anything else?”
It drives me crazy.
OP couldn’t get him to stay on the line long enough to hear about a bill he needed to pay.
I take care of the utilities at his house, ie I pay his electric and phone bills.
A few weeks ago, it was time to pay the electricity bill, but I was having bank issues and the payment wasn’t going through.
I called him to let him know this issue and to ask if he would mind paying the bill himself this time as it was the last day for payment.
I am not exaggerating when I say I had to call him SIX times to get just this one point across, because he kept hanging up thinking I was done speaking.
I almost threw my phone at the wall, it was so frustrating!!
So, his dad’s electricity was cut off.
I think all he got from my call was: today is the last day to pay the bill. And he assumed that I was calling to tell him that I had paid it.
I was so frustrated at that point that I didn’t call back. If he doesn’t want to listen to what I have to say, he may as well bear the consequences of it.
Two weeks later, the electricity connection to his house got disconnected. He called me up shouting about unpaid bills.
I calmly told him that I had called him about it and since he kept disconnecting the numerous calls I placed, I assumed he had it handled.
Maybe he will learn his lesson, eh?
Anyways, it’s almost festival season in my country and I’m so busy that I won’t be able to sort out his issues for at least another two weeks.
He’s going to have to figure it out himself. Have fun taking multiple trips to the government run electricity board office, dad.
What does Reddit think of this strategy? Let’s find out!
The top comment says he should have taken it one step further.
Some people only learn when things happen to them.
You can teach an old dog new tricks.
As long as all parties are in on the joke.
Or you can see it as a competition.
This would drive me mad.
I certainly hope they can work it out.
