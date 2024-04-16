April 16, 2024 at 6:27 pm

T.J. Maxx Customer Makes Money By Buying And Reselling The Store’s Products On Amazon

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@weflipitall_

Some folks out there are really killin’ it with their side hustles.

And you’re about to meet a TikTokker who posted a video that went viral where he talked to viewers about how he makes a lot of money from buying clothes at T.J. Maxx and reselling them.

Source: TikTok/@weflipitall_

He told viewers, “We found these Under Armour shirts for $9.99. We have one, two, three, four, five, six of them.”

He added, “They’re going for $37 on Amazon. … We’re gonna make $15 profit on each one of these. That’s $90 in my pocket sitting right here.”

Source: TikTok/@weflipitall_

The man also made sure to include a pitch for the courses he offers to people who want to learn his tips and tactics for reselling items on Amazon.

Source: TikTok/@weflipitall_

Check out his video.

@weflipitall_

Stack that cash! 💰 #tjmaxxfinds #tjmaxxfinds #amazonfba

♬ original sound – We Flip It All

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@weflipitall_

Another individual asked a question…

Source: TikTok/@weflipitall_

And this TikTokker is concerned about people buying these shirts from him.

Source: TikTok/@weflipitall_

By the way, this isn’t an endorsement of this method.

Be safe out there, fam!

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

