T.J. Maxx Customer Makes Money By Buying And Reselling The Store’s Products On Amazon
by Matthew Gilligan
Some folks out there are really killin’ it with their side hustles.
And you’re about to meet a TikTokker who posted a video that went viral where he talked to viewers about how he makes a lot of money from buying clothes at T.J. Maxx and reselling them.
He told viewers, “We found these Under Armour shirts for $9.99. We have one, two, three, four, five, six of them.”
He added, “They’re going for $37 on Amazon. … We’re gonna make $15 profit on each one of these. That’s $90 in my pocket sitting right here.”
The man also made sure to include a pitch for the courses he offers to people who want to learn his tips and tactics for reselling items on Amazon.
Check out his video.
@weflipitall_
Stack that cash! 💰 #tjmaxxfinds #tjmaxxfinds #amazonfba
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another individual asked a question…
And this TikTokker is concerned about people buying these shirts from him.
By the way, this isn’t an endorsement of this method.
Be safe out there, fam!
