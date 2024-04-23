Teenager Learned He’s Getting A Huge Inheritance, But He Refuses To Share It With His Family Members
by Matthew Gilligan
When people get some money in their pocket, folks come out of the woodwork to try to stake their claims…
And this story is no different!
It was written by a 17-year-old Reddit user who is being hassled by family members to share his inheritance.
Check out what he had to say and see if you think he’s right or wrong.
AITA for refusing to share my huge inheritance with my stepsiblings?
“So I (17M) found out only a few weeks ago that my dad left me a lot of money in a trust. Like it’s such a crazy amount that I didn’t really believe it at first. But it’s true.
The reason is my dad had inherited from both his parents already, he also inherited from the only two uncles he had as well, and one of them was very successful and had a business.
This was all explained in a letter my dad wrote to me. He had the trust set up before he came into most of the money but when he found out his cancer was incurable, he decided to put it all aside for me once all medical bills were paid off for him.
My parents were separated but not legally divorced when my dad was sick and then passed away. But they weren’t living together or a couple for years.
This was 10 years ago.
Mom got wind of what was going on…
My mom found out about the money because she read the letter he sent to me about the issue. Then she insisted she was joining me to meet with the lawyer to discuss this.
When my mom learned about the money she told her husband and suddenly the money became a very touchy subject. I can’t touch it until I’m 19 with the way my dad set it up.
So I have some time to deal with this but my mom and her husband want me to share the money with my step siblings (14, 8 and 7). The money is enough where even if I pay for college and buy a house I would have money left.
The way the trust works I was told it’s also getting interest. Which my dad had intentionally set up.
His mom’s situation isn’t great…
My mom and her husband have struggled financially for years. They started dating when his youngest kid was 1.
His wife had passed away, he was going through a legal battle with the mother of his oldest and his oldest is in therapy for trauma caused by their mom.
Also his youngest was born with some medical issues and has lots of doctor appointments. Between everything money was tight. We live paycheck to paycheck and I work to make my own life a little more comfortable. But we had no college savings or anything before this. My mom and her husband drained their own bank account to keep a roof over our heads.
This has all been brought up to me as a good reason why I should do this. My mom told me it was selfish for dad to put it all away solely for my future and he should have been thinking about raising me as well.
His mom was really letting him have it.
She told me I might not call her husband dad or his kids my siblings, but we are a family and that this family has been through so much together and we have struggled for so long, that it would be so good and generous for me to do this. I told her it’s not like I can access the money now.
She said no, but when I do, I should set up accounts for my three stepsiblings so they have a better chance at college and if not college, the chance to have a help start in life.
He had to put his foot down.
Despite all their trying to talk me into it, I said no. I told them I wasn’t going to share the money. My mom was SO mad.
But it was nothing compared to how mad her husband was. They told me to quit being selfish and start acting with compassion.
AITA?”
This is how Reddit users responded.
One person said he needs to get out of that house.
Another person said he’s NTA.
This Reddit user shared some wisdom.
Another individual said his mom made her own choices.
And one reader said he should do whatever he wants with the money.
Take the money and run!
And don’t look back!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.