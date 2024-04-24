Terrible Stepmother Tried to Take Credit for Kids That Weren’t Actually Hers, So They Put Her In Her Place In Front Of People
by Matthew Gilligan
Facts are facts, people!
Even when they happen to be inconvenient for some people…
And the person you’re about to hear from decided they’d had enough of their stepmom’s nonsense so they decided to put her in her place.
Take a look at what happened!
Embarrassed my Dad’s awful wife by pointing out facts.
“This was years ago, I was probably about ten, but it’s still one of my favorite memories of this woman.
This lady sounds terrible.
My Dad’s wife has always been the definition of horrible stepmom. I met her as a toddler and even at that age she would do everything she would to make me feel unwanted by talking **** about me and my family.
She got worse over the years (not getting into it, but it was rough), she always had to make sure I knew I wasn’t wanted.
One day we were at a party filled with people I never met and they weren’t family, I assume it was a coworker’s or something. She had struck up a conversation and was bonding with someone new when I happened to hear her mention the number of kids she had.
What did you just say?
I corrected her and she had to backtrack and say she was talking about the kids she birthed.
The lady she was talking to noped out of there so quick, it was hilarious. I got in trouble but considering I’m still laughing to this day, super worth it.”
