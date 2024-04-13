The Local Golf Course Refused To Take Their Home Number Off Their Card, So This Kid Made Sure None Of Their Reservations Went Through
by Trisha Leigh
Back in the day people had these things called “landline” phones.
They stayed in your house and when you wanted to call your friends, sometimes you had to spend a couple of awkward minutes chatting with their parents first.
This kid’s parents kept getting phone calls for the local golf course.
Something like 25 years ago, I had a landline in my bedroom.
About 3 months after I got it, I started getting calls every day for the local golf course.
I told them they had the wrong number and hung up.
Some people would call back over and over, insisting that they were calling the number on the card.
He went down there to try to straighten it out, to no avail.
So, I hopped on my bike and headed to the golf course, took on of their cards and discovered that they were indeed showing my number.
I talked to the manager who insisted it was their number. I asked him to call it, but he refused
Probably because he knew he’d end up talking to my parents. No resolution.
So, he started taking reservations that never got passed along.
So, I went home and for the couple years, I accepted every single reservation that called me, no matter what time they wanted.
Their reviews were… not great, and most were complaints about the reservation process
I wonder if Reddit wishes they could know exactly how this played out on the other end?
This commenter knows what it’s like to have a little fun.
Sometimes you have to get a new number, though.
Of course, things can go wrong.
They got invested.
There are still good people out there.
Stories like this are wild to me.
Like, shouldn’t the business have just been thankful?
