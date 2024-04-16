Their Brother Wouldn’t Stop Scaring Them, So They Decided to Frighten Him So Bad That He’d Never Do It Again
by Matthew Gilligan
If you grew up with siblings, you know the drill…
You scare them, they scare you, your parents yell at everyone, and it becomes a never-ending cycle until you get older and have better things to do.
And those days were glorious!
Check out how this Reddit user got back at their brother who wouldn’t stop trying to scare the living daylights out of them.
My Brother Kept Jump Scaring Me For Years, Then I Got Back At Him So Bad He Cried.
“When my brother and I were young, he was about 7 and I was 10, he found out that I was very easily scared.
The slightest sudden noise could make me jump out of my skin and get a scream from me. This would usually manifest in him hiding behind things and popping out with a loud “Boo!” And he would get me every time.
This was getting out of hand.
It got so bad that I was scared to even walk the halls of my house. After a couple years of this my parents stepped in and told him to cut it out. It definitely slowed down but he would do the occasional spook and get me.
That is until one fateful night in 2012. My family and I were big fans of Doctor Who and it had entered its sixth series and introduced a new monster: The Silence. For those who don’t know, the Silence look like somewhat generic gray aliens in a nice three piece suit.
The catch was that every time a character would look away from the alien, they’d forget about it. So what the characters would do is put tally marks on their forearms and face when ever they see one. It was a very good idea for a monster and wonderfully executed in those first two episodes.
During the second episode there’s a character in an abandoned orphanage and she’s looking out the window, lightning strikes and her face and arms are full of tally marks. It’s a very good scare. So good in fact, that I notice my brother is acting uneasy.
A lightbulb went off in their head.
So then I have an idea. A most horrible idea. A delightfully devilish idea. A petty idea.
I ask my father to pause the episode ‘cuz I needed to go the bathroom. I lied. I didn’t need to go to the bathroom. I grabbed a sharpie and wrote a bunch of tally marks all over my face and arms. I was absolutely giddy.
Then, with my game face on, I go back downstairs to the TV room. I turn on the lights, this makes my brother ask what was up and he turns his head to look at me.
Worked like a charm!
He starts freaking the **** out. Like he was back crawling towards our dad. My dad asks what’s wrong, looks at my face, and starts laughing his *** off. I act like nothing happened and got closer to my brother, feigning concern.
That freaked him out even more. After my dad and I had our laughs he told me to wash up.
My brother couldn’t continue the episode so he runs to his room. My dad calls my mom and tells her that I finally got one over my bro.
Nowadays there are no more pranks between me and my brother.
He’s graduating with his bachelor’s degree and is one of my groomsman in my wedding.
He’s a good man and I’m very proud of him and I love him very much.”
Let’s see how people reacted.
This reader was impressed.
Another individual had a story to tell.
This reader talked about their sister.
One Reddit user has a good idea…
And this person LOVED this story!
A nice, wholesome revenge story!
Well played!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.