Their Mom’s Roomba Somehow Fell In The Pool, But They Can’t Help But Laugh At How Ridiculous The Situation Is
by Abby Jamison
Okay, let’s be real. We’ve all had a moment when we’ve laughed too hard when we probably shouldn’t.
And we’ve all probably had a conversation with our mom where she’s pretty peeved off at us.
This person unfortunately is dealing with both of these problems, at the same time.
Let’s take a look at this hilarious situation ourselves…
AITA because I LMAO’d when my mom told me her Roomba fell into the pool?
I’m on the phone with her as she’s in her winter residence in Florida (snowbird) and telling me that she was cleaning her house and left the screen door open.
And I’m like, “Where are you going with this?” – because my mom kind of rambles a bit with stories that go nowhere, and then she says the Roomba was missing and she found it at the bottom of the pool.
That completely caught me off guard and I’m howling with laughter.
Seems like a pretty comical situation!
And my mom is like, “It’s not funny! That’s a $400 machine” – and somehow that made it even funnier.
And she’s not making it easy for me because she’s describing that apparently it didn’t die right away and for a minute the little brush things were still going round like it was trying to dog paddle its way out of there.
I may or may not be holding back some giggles…
So my mom is angry that the Roomba wasn’t built with some sort of safety device in case it falls into water.
Like floatation bags are supposed to pop out of it like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang or something, and at this point I’m in literal tears from laughing so hard.
So mom’s angry.
The Roomba is dead.
And I’m probably not invited to Easter dinner.
Talk about digging your own hole, am I right?
Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this!
This commenter had a similar light-hearted reaction.
Another reader agreed, but has some sympathy for the mom.
Others had pretty hilarious responses!
One more funny response for good measure…
While laughing at your mom isn’t great most of the time, I think the general consensus is NTA – but maybe give mom a little grace so the holiday isn’t totally ruined!
