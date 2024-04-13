Their Waiter Got Tired Of Refilling Her Soda, So He Made Sure She Wouldn’t Ask For Another With A Gallon Of Hilarious Revenge
by Trisha Leigh
We all have our vices, right? And as these things go, caffeine isn’t the most harmful thing in the world.
Even if you’re a kid.
When this person was a child, they drank all the soda they could get.
To preface this, I had a bit of a drinking problem.
Not with alcohol, but with soda.
As a kid whenever we go out to eat, my drink of choice was Dr. Pepper, Pibb Xtra or similar drinks like that.
Throughout the waiting time, dinner and as we’re finishing up and waiting for the check, I would get refill after refill.
My mother would comment that I drink like a fish. You get the idea.
Especially when they went out to eat.
This happened in a local Mexican restaurant and bar where we had a family dinner. It was me, my sister, my mother and my step father and step brother at the time.
We sat at the table and ordered our meals. By the time our plates were brought to the table, I had already downed 2 tall glasses of soda.
As we were eating our meals, I would get refill after refill of more and more soda.
When I had asked the waiter for my 5th, maybe 6th refill, my mother was understandably annoying.
Most likely, the waiter was even more annoyed having to go back and forward so frequently just to quench my thirst, but then he had an idea.
With none of us the wiser, he plotted some juicy revenge.
Until one day when a waiter got the better of her.
While we were finishing up, the waiter had snuck to the bar to find the biggest beer mug he could find, one that can hold a gallon of liquid.
Then he went to the soda fountain to fill that mug up to the brim. To add insult to injury, he even grabbed like 5 ice cubes and plopped them in.
He presented his masterpiece of karma right in front of me and with a smug look, he put my straw in.
That straw just sank to the bottom as is was just too short for this absolute pool of soda.
My entire table was just howling with laughter as I sat there, mouth agape and taking it all in.
I soon regained enough composure to joking say, “Now that’s more like it,” laughing through my embarrassment.
I barely had a sip from that cup before deciding I’m done.
My relatives commended the waiter for making their day while I apologized for my gluttony.
Sometimes you have to concede defeat.
We still go back to the restaurant from time to time, talking about that event like the fond memory it is.
I, of course, don’t drink as much anymore and try to keep my sodas in moderation, going for the zero sugar ones or even drinking alternatives like tea.
Looks like revenge IS best served cold.
