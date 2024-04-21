Amazon Shopper Pretending To Search For A Black T-Shirt Details All Of Our Online Shopping Woes
by Laura Lynott
Shopping on Amazon isn’t always clear cut and some shoppers feel you need to come prepared and know exactly what you want.
Amazon shopper @ballet_felice released a viral skit where he carries out a conversation between an Amazon search engine and a shopper, who’s looking to buy a simple black T-shirt.
“Hey I’m looking to buy just a standard black men’s T-shirt.”
The search engine responds: “Amazon has a lot of options, so consider just selecting our Amazon’s pick black T-Shirt T-Shirt for Men Classic T black T black T-shirt for men for going out for athletics for staying home for life in general T-shirt for men classic t black T-shirt.”
“Well that’s a really long name what’s the brand, by the way?.”
“The brand is capital Y, capital N, capital P, capital Y, capital S, capital T, capital T, capital S, capital Y.”
The shopper then goes on to pretend to ask about reviews.
He’s told there’s 4,000 five star reviews, and 1,000 four star ones.
But then he describes the feeling of reading the reviews only to realize they’re actually for a different product!
But all those reviews had all been piled in together under the heading of T-Shirt!
Then he asks if the models “look a little off.”
“That is correct, all of our models are certified AI generated weirdos.”
Well, this sounds like a pretty complex shopping experience, but a funny one too!
And maybe not that far off, to be honest.
Watch the full clip here:
@ballet_felice
please email with other options for the next 9 months, too #amazon #techhumor #fyp #comedy #skit
