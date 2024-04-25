April 25, 2024 at 10:36 am

‘Do not buy a car from Carvana.’ – Car Buyer Claimed A Vehicle He Purchased From Carvana Was Actually Stolen

by Matthew Gilligan

Carvana is sort of new on the scene.

Given the fact that most people like to avoid interacting with salespeople if they can, it seems like a can’t-miss idea.

Well, based on this video, they might have a few kinks to work out still.

A man named Adrian was shown in a viral TikTok video talking about how he was sold a stolen vehicle by Carvana.

The video showed Adrian’s car being taken away by police in Savannah, Georgia, and his brother said, “Do not buy a car from Carvana. Carvana is out here selling stolen cars.”

It was reported that the car was picked up by police only hours after Adrian purchased it.

Carvana representatives said that this was a case of “sophisticated fraud.”

They are working with Adrian and the police “to make the situation right, including a full refund for his purchase.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how people reacted.

This viewer thinks they know what’s going on here…

Another TikTokker has had it with Carvana.

This individual shared their thoughts…

That was crazy!

People are going to be more leery than ever when buying a pre-owned car, I think.

