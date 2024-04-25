Carnival Cruise Passenger Risked Days In Cruise Ship Jail To Defend Her Mother’s Honor
by Laura Lynott
We all dream about a cruise that just takes us off on the most relaxing trip but what if another passenger made it difficult to enjoy?
Some people just don’t have the respect for other people’s space that you really need to have in tight quarters.
At least, that’s how very good daughter @littledrownedrat felt when she said she almost landed in “cruise jail” over an incident involving another passenger and her mother.
“Did I just get back from a seven-day Carnival Cruise? Yes, I did.”
On the third day of her trip, she said she was so close to being punished, after a clash with another passenger.
“…a B word who topped out at about five foot three in heels who “wouldn’t stop talking **** to my 67-year-old mother.”
The incident took place when she and her mom went to the cruise’s piano bar.
But the night turned into a bad song, she claimed, after a “tiny woman” sat on the stool next to the mom and daughter.
“And she won’t shut the F up.”
She added that the women had a “Polly Pocket” voice and clearly this was triggering.
She claimed the woman kept talking and shouting across the bar, even pretending to snooze during a performance.
And after a while this turned into the narrator verbally clashing with the woman – who quickly added an insult for her mother, as well.
She squared up, ready for the consequences, but the other woman slunk off without escalating.
Then, on the final night of the cruise, the pair found the woman being ill in a trash can!
Sweet revenge.
It’s a funny story, but doesn’t exactly sound like a relaxing trip!
Seriously, cruise ships are not places where people who don’t play nice with others should go.
You’re just packed in there like sardines.
