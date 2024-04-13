Employee Was Asked To Resign, But The Company Later Reveals They Made A Mistake And Want Her Back. – ‘I should have never been on a performance plan.’
It’s one of the worst things that can happen, to be let go from a job and feel you really didn’t deserve it.
In time we all get over and move on stronger.
Still, it makes a person really question just where they’re going in life!
TikToker @zoe61443 was even more confused that the average person who’s laid off though.
“So I resigned from my job on Tuesday because I was presented with an option to leave. They want you to be gone, so the company gives you severance money, blah, blah, blah. I took it.”
However, all was not what it seemed.
“Today is my last meeting with my boss, and she tells me this: She made a mistake. Yep. … I should have never been on a performance plan, and I should have never been asked to leave.”
She said she felt like she was actually being “gaslit” and she just couldn’t fathom how this could happen.
After all, all she wanted to do was go to work and mind her own business.
