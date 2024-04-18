April 17, 2024 at 10:42 pm

‘Dressing up and going in person to beg for a $40,000 job.’ – Job-Seeker Shares The Absurdity Of Hunting For Work

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@ajp563

We all know how it feels if you put so much energy into your application and your look, only to go for that interview and get nowhere.

Frankly, that makes it feel like we just wasted our time, and nobody likes that.

So it’s kind of admirable that job-seeker @ajp563 has added a dash of humor to this desperate situation.

Source: TikTok/@ajp563

Sporting a smart suit and looking every inch the perfect candidate, he tells it just how it is – no matter how frustrating.

“Dressing up and going in person to beg for a $40,000 job.”

Watch the full clip here:

@ajpwest

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Not okay!

Source: TikTok/@ajp563

This wasn’t the point, but all advice is appreciated.

Source: TikTok/@ajp563

It’s rough out there all over.

Source: TikTok/@ajp563

Maybe some awesome potential employer will see how nice he looks and offer him a job.

We can always put it out there and see what happens!

