Job-Seeker For A Cafe Server Position Has To Go Through Three Rounds Of Interviews For The Job. – ‘There were over 450 applicants.’

Looking for a job these days is tough.

A lot of folks have been complaining about how many interviews they have to go through to get service jobs.

And here’s another one…

A woman named Ansley posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about her experience trying to land a job at a cafe in Los Angeles.

“I feel like people think I’m being incredibly facetious when I say it’s hard to get a job in L.A. right now. I’m currently going to the third round of interviews for a cafe job.”

Ansley said this job doesn’t require any education or work background.

“And I am going into the third round of interviews for it. There were over 450 applicants… I just want to let that sink in.”

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker is also going through it.

And one individual said a lot of folks out there are struggling right now.

What’s going on out there?!?!

That sounds rough!

