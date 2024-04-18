Job-Seeker For A Cafe Server Position Has To Go Through Three Rounds Of Interviews For The Job. – ‘There were over 450 applicants.’
Looking for a job these days is tough.
A lot of folks have been complaining about how many interviews they have to go through to get service jobs.
And here’s another one…
A woman named Ansley posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about her experience trying to land a job at a cafe in Los Angeles.
“I feel like people think I’m being incredibly facetious when I say it’s hard to get a job in L.A. right now. I’m currently going to the third round of interviews for a cafe job.”
Ansley said this job doesn’t require any education or work background.
“And I am going into the third round of interviews for it. There were over 450 applicants… I just want to let that sink in.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
What’s going on out there?!?!
That sounds rough!
