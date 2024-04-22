Mom asks Whether She’s Overreacting When A Stylist Wants To Braid Her Seven-Year-Old’s Hair Alone
by Chris Allen
What percentage of parenting would you say is about SAFETY?
50%? 80%? 100%?
Most of the time it’s nothing, but sometimes you just get a real bad feeling about a situation.
And if it involves leaving your child with a complete and total stranger, you should probably trust your gut.
China on TikTok had to turn to the internet to see if other people were feeling off about this one.
“Please be honest…how would ya’ll feel???”
3 question marks = serious business. Every time.
She then goes through explaining the process for booking her hair appointment.
“Ok…why does she keep saying ‘no extra guests’?”
She then reveals that this hair appointment is at the stylist’s home.
Then the stylist responded, 5 mins before the appointment.
The message she received:
“You can walk her up, but you can’t come in.”
Now she’s not sure why she wouldn’t be allowed in with her seven year old, or if she’s overreacting.
Check out her video here:
@chinaanntrice
How do y’all feel about this policy?
Folks were absolutely not feeling this one.
One person said outright, NOPE!
Another person completely agreed that the “extra” guests was a fine request, but the NO guests?!
A hair stylist even chipped in to add her 2 cents.
Just leave your kid with me, a complete stranger who you’ve never met.
I think most parents’ spidey senses would tingle.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.