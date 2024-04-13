This Online Dater Was Looking For A New Bestie. Instead, She Got A Potential Love Interest.
by Laura Lynott
Online dating can be an absolute minefield, but so can finding a friend on the web.
And what if the two get mashed up together into one big mess?
That’s kind of the concept between Bumble BFF, where people go to find a new bestie…but it’s not supposed to be romantic.
That said, friend-seeker @michellespublicdiary told her followers that’s what happened to her.
“I went on a Bumble BFF date, and it turned out to be an actual date.”
While the New Yorker found the BFF friends ‘date’ pleasant and she called the other woman “sweet” she wasn’t there for romance and thought the other woman really was.
Apparently, the other woman asked @michellespublicdiary if she wanted to share plates.
Then she let slip she was bisexual.
@michellespublicdiary had no issue with this, but thought her potential friend was hinting.
The real clue, though, happened it came time to pay.
“Obviously, I put down my card, and she put down her card. … My assumption was that we were gonna split the bill ’cause, you know, we split everything we ate.”
That wasn’t what happened, though.
“And she slid my card back to me, and she was like, ‘No, of course I’m not gonna make you pay…”
I mean, to be honest a lot of us wouldn’t mind if a new friend paid!
But I can see why she thought it was confusing.
Watch the full clip here:
@michellespublicdiary
#datingstorytime #wlwdating #datingtipsforwomen #datingtips101 #relationshipadvice #relationshiptips #nycdating #nycdatingstories #datingwomen #nycvlog #foryou
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Some people can’t wrap their heads around the idea.
Well, maybe this isn’t that far off.
It can get confusing.
I can see why this woman was confused.
Maybe she got a really generous friend out of the deal?
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bumble, bumble bff, dating app, online dating, tiktok, top, video, viral