Xfinity Customer’s Bill Started Topping $300 A Month For Services She Doesn’t Need. – ‘Something is fishy there.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jaimegoesdigital

$300 for a bundled service? Call me crazy, but that seems a bit…well…crazy…

But it’s all true!

A woman named Jaime posted a video on TikTok and complained about getting a $300 bill from Xfinity only a month after she got a bill for $280.

Source: TikTok/@jaimegoesdigital

“I had gotten a bill last month when it was $280, and I called [Xfinity] and was like, ‘Is there anything you can do for me?'”

She was told nothing could be done and said, “Like, basically, you’re SOL [**** out of luck]. My next bill came, and it was like $300 this time.”

Source: TikTok/@jaimegoesdigital

Jaime said she likes her Xfinity package because she can watch sports but she said to her husband, “I cannot see paying $200 a month for you to watch football.”

“Why do they not have any deals now? Something is fishy there. Like, are they being bought out?”

Source: TikTok/@jaimegoesdigital

Here’s what she had to say in the full video:

@jaimegoesdigital

Insane in the membrane 😳 #inflation #xfinity

♬ original sound – Jaime ❤️ Lifestyle Creator

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer doesn’t deal with Xfinity anymore.

Source: TikTok/@jaimegoesdigital

Another TikTokker asked a question…

Source: TikTok/@jaimegoesdigital

And one viewer has a plan…

Source: TikTok/@jaimegoesdigital

What’s going on out there?

People are freakin’ out!

