Xfinity Customer’s Bill Started Topping $300 A Month For Services She Doesn’t Need. – ‘Something is fishy there.’
by Matthew Gilligan
$300 for a bundled service? Call me crazy, but that seems a bit…well…crazy…
But it’s all true!
A woman named Jaime posted a video on TikTok and complained about getting a $300 bill from Xfinity only a month after she got a bill for $280.
“I had gotten a bill last month when it was $280, and I called [Xfinity] and was like, ‘Is there anything you can do for me?'”
She was told nothing could be done and said, “Like, basically, you’re SOL [**** out of luck]. My next bill came, and it was like $300 this time.”
Jaime said she likes her Xfinity package because she can watch sports but she said to her husband, “I cannot see paying $200 a month for you to watch football.”
“Why do they not have any deals now? Something is fishy there. Like, are they being bought out?”
Here’s what she had to say in the full video:
@jaimegoesdigital
Insane in the membrane 😳 #inflation #xfinity
Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.
One viewer doesn’t deal with Xfinity anymore.
Another TikTokker asked a question…
And one viewer has a plan…
What’s going on out there?
People are freakin’ out!
