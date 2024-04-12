This Wildlife Center Employee Cares For Baby Foxes Dressed Like An Adult Fox
by Trisha Leigh
When you love what you do, when you’re committed to the work, there’s nothing you won’t do to get it done right.
Including, it would seem, dressing up in costume to care for little baby foxes.
When employees at a Richmond wildlife center started posting images of the way they care for a baby fox, it started off as totally wholesome.
The purpose behind it makes total sense.
“It’s important to make sure that the orphans that are raised in captivity do not become imprinted upon or habituated to humans. To prevent that, we minimize human sounds, create visual barriers, reduce handling, reduce multiple transfers amongst different facilities, and wear masks for the species.”
But this is the internet, so it wasn’t long before people were pointing and laughing at the “fursuit.”
“Cute story, but that is 100% a fursuit lol.”
cute story but that is 100% a fursuit lol https://t.co/vCCSCsrycg
— shota enjoyer (@lib_crusher) March 13, 2024
If you’re unfamiliar, these are costumes that people use to represent their “fursonas,” as they identify with animals (romantically and otherwise).
Now, some say the executive director who “sourced” the head could have some explaining to do!
“Who decided to wear their fursuit head to work? We need the full story here!”
So um
Who decided to wear their fursuit head to work
Or at least supply it
We need the full story here! https://t.co/kiRzeotJbT
— Sparks (@Voltekaru) March 13, 2024
Others in the furry community have some advice on how they can do it better in the future.
“Maybe a better fox mask would be in order. There are plenty of people who make them for a living that could get super realistic with them.”
Maybe a better fox mask would be in order XD there are plenty of people who make them for a living that could get super realistic with them
— Socks the Fox (@FoxSocks) March 13, 2024
A few people thought it looked more like the fox suit worn in Wes Anderson’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox.”
Look, I’m just here for the baby fox content.
Swear.
