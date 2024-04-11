Costco Customer Was Kicked Out Because She Was Hoarding The Dumplings, And Now She’s Fighting Back
by Laura Lynott
There’s nothing like a love for a particular food, but what if your obsession goes to the limit?
Most consumers are happy picking up their treat once a week, but @patriciaisabelle told her followers: “So Costco kicked me out because I was taking all the dumplings, and they said I had to limit how many dumplings I was getting.”
This kinda seems a fanciful thing to occur but it is a reminder of how strong a love affair can be with one particular type of food.
And dumplings? Yum! Absolutely.
She goes on to explain, “Costco is a bulk store. There’s so much food! I didn’t take all the dumplings. I took a lot of dumplings, but I didn’t take all the dumplings.”
It seems very wild that any store would kick a loyal customer out who bought lots of any item! Especially a store like Costco?
Besides… it wasn’t like she was leaving you all with NO dumplings.
“I left some of the dumplings! I don’t get it, I feel like they was just trying to fight with me just to fight with me.”
Darn it… now I’m on Patricia’s side!
Check out this very funny video about a girl who just loves her dumplings…
@patriciaisabelle
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Love and passion for those dumplings!
Dumplings tea!
More dumplings love! If you ain’t hungry by now…
Okay, now I’m hungry!
