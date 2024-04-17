Dollar Tree Customer Takes Viewers On a Tour of The Cleanest Store You’ve Ever Seen With A Hilarious Voiceover
by Ashley Ashbee
Discount stores aren’t well known for being very tidy, clean or fancy. But this one is an exception!
Customer @christinatorango took her viewers on a tour of “the cleanest Dollar Tree I’ve ever been to” and it’s even nicer than you can imagine.
She notes in her overlay text that the site is in a “wealthy neighborhood.”
“It don’t smell like roaches or nothin’!”
If the hilarious commentary is something you’d expect from a comedian, you’re right. It’s a voiceover of Tiffany Haddish and it fits beautifully.
The voiceover also poses some legitimate philosophical questions: “How you get sparkles in the back of an animal?”
The voiceover cuts off there, perhaps because of copyright issues.
But the video of the tour continues.
Even the toy section is immaculate! Not a single ball on the floor.
Check out all the Valentine’s cards. Maybe rich people are less likely to forget about this holiday? Haha.
The floor impresses me most. I’m not an athlete, but I’d play hockey on that if any kids were game for it.
Check out the full video.
@christinatorango
This is the cleanest, most organized Dollar Tree I’ve ever been to…
There were a lot of jealous people in the comments.
Some people shared financial questions and insights.
There were some great shopping tips.
This discussion cracked me up. Such low expectations!
Maybe we should go uptown next time we need Christmas decorations!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!