Toxic CEO Left Fake Reviews Online, So Employees Got Revenge, Left Horrible Reviews And Got Her Fired
by Matthew Gilligan
One of the many advantages of living in the Internet era is that you can do research and find out what working at a place would really be like, thanks to websites like Glassdoor.
And this story from Reddit revolves around employees putting their workplace on blast, so you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about!
Take a look at what happened!
I destroyed my former employer’s credibility on Glassdoor, and now they can’t fill any positions.
“I worked for a nonprofit with toxic leadership.
Nobody was doing exit interviews, so I took over. I told employees to leave a review, but don’t leave a one star review, because that shows you don’t care.
Leave a TWO star review, because that shows you care!
The word was getting out…
Most companies don’t have any two star reviews from employees, this company has almost all two stars. “Toxic workplace” is trending in the reviews, rating dropped from 3.4 to 2.4, CEO approval is almost nothing.
The CEO even planted five star reviews in her own company voice and branding, but it wasn’t enough. Less than 200 employees, and 30+ empty positions at any given point.
It was time for a certain someone to go…
She’s “stepping down” at the end of the year, and her statement sounded very scripted and her voice sounded very defeated.
Peace out!”
