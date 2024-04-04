Vandals Kept Playing Baseball With Her Mailbox, So A Helpful Brother Set A Trap That Got Shattering Revenge
by Trisha Leigh
There are way too many stories online about people whose mailboxes get repeatedly bashed in by kids riding around with baseball bats.
I’m not sure why this is so much fun, but I have to imagine they live in places with not a whole lot else to do.
OP’s sister’s mailbox was victimized but she didn’t want to break any laws.
My sister lives in a more rural area and has recently been plagued with having her mailbox smashed in twice in one month. Someone was playing mailbox baseball and she was one of the victims.
She asked for my help and was worried about staying within the law to protect herself.
So, he built a concrete insert to keep out “snakes.”
I told her that we could figure something out so I went to Home Depot and purchased two identical steel mailboxes, the traditional kind with the rounded top.
I took one mailbox and glued a layer of 1/16″ foam underlayment to the inside. I filled it with concrete making sure to add the appropriate rebar with a curved handle sticking out of the end.
Once everything was set I cut off the outer mailbox shell and used a torch to burn off the foam underlayment still stuck to the concrete.
What was left was a slightly undersized concrete plug that would perfectly fit in the second mailbox and that could be inserted and removed.
You see my sister is afraid of snakes, by inserting the concrete plug into the mailbox at night it would give her the peace of mind that a snake can’t into her mailbox.
It worked – and also seems to have broken at least one window.
I installed the second mailbox, informed my sister how the anti-snake concrete plug worked, and explained that the best time to put it in the mailbox would be at night.
Strangely enough one morning there was a mark on her new mailbox and a bunch of small glass pieces along the road.
Hypothetically speaking it was the kind of glass produced by someone swinging a baseball bat, having it bounce back off of a mailbox, and smashing a car window.
On a positive note her mailbox has remained snake free.
I don’t think Reddit will ever get tired of these tales.
The top comment says some people have to learn the hard way.
What concrete, officer?
He was probably delighted.
Nobody likes those people, right?
All good things must come to an end.
I find these stories funny, too, but man.
You’d think people would learn.
If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.