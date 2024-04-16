Verizon Customer Warns Against Having A Credit Card on File With The Company. – ‘I get an alert that they just tried to hit my card.’
by Matthew Gilligan
My phone charge comes directly out of my bank account every month, but I might have to reconsider that process after hearing from a TikTokker named TiTi about her situation with Verizon.
TiTi said that she bought a WiFi hotspot from Verizon and in return was supposed to get a $200 gift card…but instead she didn’t receive a gift card AND her account was mysteriously charged $400.
She said, “What? I don’t even owe y’all a bill yet.”
TiTi called Verizon and an employee told her a system error occurred and that she’d get a refund to her Verizon account, not her bank account.
She said that after the credit with Verizon ran out, they still didn’t give her the $200 gift card but said they’d put a credit of $333 on her Verizon account.
But there were still issues.
TiTi said, “My card stays locked, and my card is no longer on file with Verizon. I get an alert that they just tried to hit my card for—guess how much? $333.”
She added, “I’d like to know, where did you get this card from? Because I took my card off of your account. How many times are you gonna blame the system?”
Frustrating!
Take a look at her video.
@frecklezncurlz
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
One viewer shared their own story.
This individual isn’t a fan of Verizon.
And this person doesn’t think Verizon will be around for too long…
Time to cancel that ASAP!
That sounds dangerous!
