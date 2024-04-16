April 16, 2024 at 6:27 am

Verizon Customer Warns Against Having A Credit Card on File With The Company. – ‘I get an alert that they just tried to hit my card.’

My phone charge comes directly out of my bank account every month, but I might have to reconsider that process after hearing from a TikTokker named TiTi about her situation with Verizon.

TiTi said that she bought a WiFi hotspot from Verizon and in return was supposed to get a $200 gift card…but instead she didn’t receive a gift card AND her account was mysteriously charged $400.

She said, “What? I don’t even owe y’all a bill yet.”

TiTi called Verizon and an employee told her a system error occurred and that she’d get a refund to her Verizon account, not her bank account.

She said that after the credit with Verizon ran out, they still didn’t give her the $200 gift card but said they’d put a credit of $333 on her Verizon account.

But there were still issues.

TiTi said, “My card stays locked, and my card is no longer on file with Verizon. I get an alert that they just tried to hit my card for—guess how much? $333.”

She added, “I’d like to know, where did you get this card from? Because I took my card off of your account. How many times are you gonna blame the system?”

Frustrating!

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer shared their own story.

This individual isn’t a fan of Verizon.

And this person doesn’t think Verizon will be around for too long…

Time to cancel that ASAP!

That sounds dangerous!

