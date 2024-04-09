What Are The Things That Are Seen As Unhealthy But Are Actually Good For You? People Sounded Off.
“Frozen fruits and vegetables.
The modern flash-freeze technique preserves almost all of the nutrients and they are always picked when they are in season, so they are as nutritious as their fresh in-season counterparts, and more nutritious if it is not the season.”
Get moving!
“Playing sports during pregnancy.
Actually a lot of things are healthy during pregnancy there’s just too much misinformation.
If your doctor explicitly says no sport then yes. Do that.
But if doctor says ok then go ahead.”
Let it all out.
“Crying.
I love my mom for always saying: “Cry it out, and you’ll feel relieved.”
Now as an adult, when I need to cry, I don’t feel such shame about it.
It’s just a tool for processing my feelings.”
Amen!
“Spending time alone.
I despise how we demonize spending time alone as evidence of loneliness or isolation.
I’m an introvert and my alone time is what keeps me sane and willing to interact with other human beings when necessary.”
Nice and easy.
“Taking a break.
I keep trying to tell my partner that resting is an activity.
He’ll be tired from work and wish for days off, then when a bank holiday rolls around, he’s doing chores, running errands and cleaning the garden. I’m like, get your *** in here and sit down.”
Ahhhh…
“Silence.
We’ve gotten so used to noise pollution, real silence has become anxiety inducing.
Silence improves sleep, helps your brain process what you’re learning, reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, the list goes on.”
Yes!
“Admitting when you don’t know something.
Its okay to not have the answer.
Too many people would rather fake an answer, than accept what they don’t know.”
Let’s eat!
“Potatoes.
They’re one of the healthiest foods we know of – packed full of nutrients and vitamins, and carbohydrates. They’re nearly enough to live off of entirely on their own.
It’s the oil we cook them in that’s the unhealthy part.”
Definitely.
“Maintaining work boundaries.
A lot of oldies and bootlickers would immediately gang up on you and call you lazy and have poor work ethics for even thinking about working only during your paid hours and utilizing your PTO.”
SCREAM.
“Screaming.
If you’re frustrated, you can scream.
You can go somewhere where no one can hear you.
Screaming is better than taking your frustration out on others.”
A good hobby.
“Video Games, not to obsessive levels obviously.
I run my own business, stressful and an uphill battle sometimes.
Video games are a vent for the negatives.”
It builds character.
“Heartbreak!
I think with the prevalence of dating apps, everyone seems to have become quite systematic about dating and compartmentalising things as fwb/situationships and any number of other labels.
That’s great and people should feel free to explore themselves this way and have different types of relationships, but you are a human being and shouldn’t be surprised if things impact you emotionally sometimes.
It’s the risk you take, but it’s worth it most of the time and it makes life exciting.”
Interesting.
“Where I grew up, being direct can be hurtful.
As a society, beating around the bush is being aware that you don’t want to hurt the other person’s feelings.
But now that I live on the other side of the world, being direct to the point made my life way easier.”
Yum!
“Popcorn.
People think it’s a junk food, but it’s actually quite nutritious, low in calories, and full of fiber.
But then we go and slather it with butter and salt and artificial flavorings and make it unhealthy.
But plain popcorn is quite healthy.”
Get outside.
“Sunlight.
There are specific times of the day where the UV days aren’t as damaging.
You need vitamin D, you need sunlight. Just don’t be lying out there for 3 hours tanning/burning.”
Hot take.
“You know what, I’m going to say it. Calories.
Everyone acts like calories are the worst thing in the world, but they’re just the numerical amount of energy a food gives you.
There’s nothing inherently bad about calories.”
Now you know!
