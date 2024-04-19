What’s Trendy Right Now But You Think Is Cringeworthy? Here’s What People Said.
by Matthew Gilligan
Trends come and go in a flash these days: sometimes that’s good and sometimes that’s bad.
And today we’re going to focus on the bad and the cringeworthy.
Take a look at what folks had to say about this on AskReddit.
What am I looking at here?
“Filters on photos.
I dated a woman recently who wanted to put filters on the selfies we would take together. Which would make her look the way she wanted, but then the same filter would be applied to me and make me look super feminine.
The filter would puff up my cheeks, make it look like I’m wearing blush, make me more tan, and make my eyes slightly larger. Like, I look like a cartoon in this photo, don’t post that.”
So gross.
“People who film others’ misfortunes in order to gain clout. There’s a dude on YoutTube who films/posts every waking second of his father with Alzheimer’s; really really personal stuff, embarrassing stuff, and it’s all for clout.
Not to mention the elderly man is incapable of consenting. Cringe.
Also, those guys who film themselves buying lunch for their poorly paid, overworked migrant laborers and then act like saints because of it. It’s for clout, not because they are angelic people.
Chasing clout in general, is IMO gross and desperate. Just like, be a good person if you really want to do good. And don’t rush to film it, this gives away your true intentions.”
A time to weep…
“The people who video themselves crying, in different angles.
I just think that’s so gross. Why do you need to video yourself crying? And from 3 different angles. I just don’t understand it.
Maybe I’m officially old and just think some things should be private.”
What’s the point?
“Are reaction shots still a thing? I cannot stand watching a video of someone’s stupid face while they watch something else happening.
Some old lady nodding and pointing her finger into the air, or shaking her head while a video plays in the background has got to go.”
So weird.
“Posting updates and photos about your children’s medical/personal issues.
I cannot imagine trying to grow up with a parent like that.”
The worst.
“People pranking other people and filming it.
The summer before my senior year, two kids from my class and two who had just graduated threw a rock down onto the PA Turnpike and seriously injured two people.
Basically (and rightfully so) it ruined their lives. One lost a partial sports scholarship. Just no words for the stupidity there.”
Get over yourself.
“People normalizing the word trauma and using it for stupid things.
Someone seriously told me they were traumatized because their waiter brought them the wrong food.
I get that trauma is very subjective, but come on now. And they were serious. They really thought that’s what trauma is.”
Pumping iron.
“People who film their workouts all the time.
Like you need to bring your camera and tripod EVERY day to the gym, for EVERY WORKOUT?
Leave a little narcissism for everyone else…”
LOL.
“Naming your kid something “unique” which in turn ruins their life because you have baby brain so bad you forget your baby will grow up and be an adult.”
Bingo!
“Family bloggers.
Constantly having your life recorded as a child can really mess you up.
Especially since a lot of the time the parents are just using their children for content.”
That’s annoying.
“Like 75% of any concert audience is on their phones taking videos of the concert or doing some stupid TikTok video of them singing along.
Nobody actually enjoying what’s in front of them… they only care about repackaging 5% of that experience for someone else in 480p.”
Enough!
“Politically correct language.
“Persons living with a disability. Persons experiencing houselessness.”
There’s nothing wrong with saying disabled people or homeless people.
It’s the tone and the attitude that matter.”
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Categories: FILM/TV, MUSIC
Tags: · ask reddit, askreddit, current, music, pop culture, reddit, top, trend, trends, white text