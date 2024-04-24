Her Husband Didn’t Like What She Planned For Dinner, So She Ordered Out For Herself And Let Him Sort Out His Own Meal
by Laura Lynott
In a lot of relationships nowadays the domestic chores are rightly shared.
No matter who is doing the cooking, there is nothing worse than preparing a meal and then feeling totally unappreciated!
What if you poured all your efforts into making a delish meal for your love and they respond in a way that makes you feel kinda like something that’s been scraped off of the floor?
That’s pretty much what wife @ashleym4296 says happened to her.
“My husband texted me and asked what we were having for dinner. I told him what we were having and he replied back ‘Ugh.’
“So, now I’m going to order me Mexican and he can figure out what he’s having for dinner.”
This is enough to anger anyone.
She feels like her husband should realize he is lucky enough to even have someone cook him a meal.
This ignited ire from a lot of women, who responded they were feeling rage after their husbands and partners behaved like entitled children too.
Hey guys, aren’t women meant to have equality these days? Cook your own dinner, maybe!
Watch the full clip here:
@ashleym4296
Sometimes Im just a little petty. #dinner #mexicanfood #takeout #pettinessatitsfinest #husband
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
TikTok has gone all sis solidarity!
Revenge, it’s a dish best served cold!
Ouch!
Society has a long way to go.
And honestly, we’ve already come pretty far. Imagine where we started!
