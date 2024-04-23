When A Welder Found Out Her Fiance Was Cheating, She Sent His Ring Back With Some Extra Metal Attached
by Chris Allen
Finding out your partner has cheated on you can be one of those soul-crushing moments in a person’s life.
But how about if you’re engaged when you find out the news?
Even if the cheating partner deserved so much more, some well-planned, petty revenge is always a nice lil cherry on top.
I Gave My Ex Fiance Back The Ring 10 Years Ago, He’s Still Ferious
Recently I (31f) celebrated my birthday, as I moved across the country a few years ago my besties back home and I had a video party together drinking some wine.
It was a grand ol’ time and eventually talk turned nostalgic and one of the gal pals brings up running into to my ex-fiance.
We all reveled in the classic story and one of them said to post here for giggles.
She goes through a litany of red flags that she says she should have caught back then.
So, to begin this saga we need to turn the clock back a decade when I, 21 at the time, was dating and then engaged to Ex (32m at the time).
Hindsight, the age gap was the first red flag among many other flags he waved like an entire color guard in a high-school band.
Like him making much more than me but I, in welding school full time and working 2 jobs paid for everything.
Then the discovery she made was bye bye time.
After 6 months of being engaged I found out he was cheating with an ex of his, so naturally I called it quits.
(In a petty move not related to the story she ended up being my roommate for 3 years, pretty cool chick who I’m still friends with).
Wish she would have included info about this amazing find.
A few months pass and when it’s obvious I’m not coming back Ex starts a rabid campaign to get his Amazon bought 190$ ring back.
Mind you I’m still school full time and working so dropping the cheap-o ring off was not at the top of my priorities.
Eventually I got tired of the harassment so I gave the ring back. And then some.
Enter very malicious compliance time.
I sheared some 1/2″ thick steel plates, welded up a cube, dropped that ring in there then welded that puppy shut.
If you shook the cube you could hear a delightful ‘tink tink tink’ of it rattling inside.
I dropped it in the mail and went on my merry way and hadn’t given it another thought until my birthday this month.
But then finding out the sweet outcome of your work?
According to gal pal Ex still has the cube and has not been able to get the Amazon ring out.
He’s still mad as heck and likes to rant about the ordeal to this day.
I regret nothing and am filled with joy knowing I’ve been irritating him for 10 years now.
The comments were so rapid-fire amazing, you know we had to include a whole host of them.
A welder’s dream come true.
One person really wants to hear the backstory on that ex’s ex situation.
And one commenter had fantastic advice that would have been brilliant before she sent the actual ring!
While one person was just tickled pink with this whole story.
RENT. FREE.
Another commenter just pocketed this story.
Weld you look at that. A ring in a cube.
This is one delightful tale.
