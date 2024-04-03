Woman Claims Frontier’s Luggage Sizer Is Smaller Than Measurements They Post, And Proves It When Her Bag Fits Perfectly In Spirit’s Sizer
by Ryan McCarthy
Flying already is expensive as it is, but I think we all know that airlines will get those extra fees in any way they can.
Your bag is overweight? That’ll be extra. Your bag is too big? That’s gonna cost you.
Soon their gonna be charing you for breathing too much while the plane is flying, or asking for too many salted peanuts during takeoff!
But as TikTok user @travelwithtia23 found out, some of these charges, like ones for oversized personal luggage, may be completely bogus!
Check it out!
Her video starts with a close up of the bins that airlines measure your personal bags against, “This is how you Frontier be scamming folks out of their coins!”
First, she checks to see the official size personal bag they allow, which according to Frontier’s website is “no longer than 14″ tall, 18″ wide, and 8″ long.”
But I’m sure many of us have measured our personal items against these measurements, only to have to pay extra at the gate when they suddenly don’t fit!
Well as Tia’s video shows, there might just be a reason for that!
Tia could barely fit her bag into Frontier’s size check. “See how I am struggling to put this personal item sized bag into the sizer?”
“This lets you know they have made their sizer smaller than the actual requirements to scam people out of their coins!”
It’s like when the bag check people lean on the scale to make your checked luggage overweight by a pound! Very sneaky!
But you may be asking yourself, how does her having trouble fitting her bag prove Frontier is scamming it’s customers?
Well its acutally because her bag fit just fine into Spirit Airline’s personal item sizer, which has the exact same stated dimensions as Frontier’s allowed personal items!
“Now let’s go over to the Spirit side, their personal sizer is allegedly supposed to be the exact same size as Frontier’s, but look how smooth that bag went in!”
Wow! I bet the airlines thought no one would ever check their measurements at the gate!
Who knows how much money they’ve made off all of us? Especially when you’re stressing over a flight, and aren’t paying close attention to what’s happening!
See the proof for yourself!
@travelwithtia23
Do you think Frontier preys and scams? #travelwithtia #travelwithtia23 #blackvloggers #fyp #travel #traveltiktok #xyzbca #viral #flights #budgettravel #budgetairlines #spiritairlines #frontierairlines #budgetflights #cheapflights
TikTok was shocked that you could even see the difference in the sizers without measuring anything!
And this user revealed that there is a class action lawsuit in the works for exactly this!
This commenter said the only airline she trusts with her luggage is Southwest!
And finally, this person suggested bringing a hanging luggage scale with you to the airport!
This is why I never measure my bag at the gate.
I just look as confident as possible and pray they don’t say anything!
