Young Mother Thinks People Should Baby Proof Their Homes Before Asking People With Kids Visit, But Some Viewers Don’t Agree

A woman named Brianna took to TikTok to share an opinion that divided folks on the social media platform.

In her video, Brianna said that she thinks people should baby proof their homes before parents with young kids (like herself) come to visit.

Brianna said, “If you make a big stink about us coming to your house and bringing our toddler, and bringing all the stuff, and traveling all the way to get to you … please for the love of God, if you didn’t even try to baby proof that place, there is nothing worse.”

She added that it’s hard to stay at someone’s house for longer than 20 minutes if things aren’t put away and she has to constantly worry about her kid.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person made a good observation.

And this TikTok user thinks having a little kid can be exhausting.

Honestly, I’m not sure what to think about this.

Putting the burden of keeping a child safe on somebody else seems like a bit of a stretch.

