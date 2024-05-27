Former Waitress Reveals The Restaurants That Servers Should Avoid At All Costs
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re in the waitress game, you’re going to want to pay attention to what a former waitress named Liz said in a video she posted to TikTok.
Liz didn’t hold back when she sounded off about four places where waitresses should never work.
The text overlay on her video reads, “4 Places NOT To Work As A Server In America.”
First up was Olive Garden.
Liz said that “the management is just trash” and that servers at OG have small sections and spend a lot of time refilling free breadstick orders.
Liz lumped Denny’s and iHop together and warned of any restaurant that focuses on serving breakfast.
She said, “Think of it this way, the simple breakfast deal? Eggs. How do you want them? Do you want sausage or bacon? Do you want pancakes or French toast? Do you want twenty million refills on your coffee?”
Liz then took aim at Red Lobster.
“Everybody’s obsessed with those biscuits so you’re going to have to fill them a bajillion times” and warned against the “unlimited shrimp situation.”
Finally, Liz talked about buffet restaurants and said that customers barely tip and explained, “you’re constantly cleaning up these disgusting plates with disgusting food on them.”
Here’s what she had to say.
@lizbezler
Just take my word for it and dont work here youll thank me later #olivegarden #redlobster #ihop #dennys #buffet
And this is how people reacted on TikTok.
One person thinks hibachi is the way to go.
Another individual isn’t a fan of another restaurant chain…
And this person sounded off, as well.
I’m sure servers everywhere could add a few more to the list.
If so, let us know!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.