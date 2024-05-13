Rude Neighbor Named His WiFi Network About Arguments They Had, So He Fired Back With Some Wickedly Clever Names
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever gotten into a WiFi war before?
I personally have not, but apparently, it’s all the rage!
Check out how this person handled it!
WiFi wars.
“Had a neighbour who disliked any dogs making any noise at all.
His kids used to tease the dogs on one side to the point where the poor things barked any time the kids came out.
Let the games begin…
Anyway, wifi names became a thing.
He use his new superpower to broadcast his demands for silence.
I may have got a bit hammered and set ours up also in response.
His one?
“Keep dogs quiet”
Mine?
“Woof woof woof”
Childish? Yes.
Petty? Yes.
Harmless?No increase at all in my blood pressure.
Stayed that way for ages. He buckled first.”
Showed them! Nice work!
