A Woman Said Her Membership To A Club In New York Increased When She Turned 30
by Matthew Gilligan
Ageism is real, folks…and sometimes it pops up in the strangest places…
A woman named Serena took to TikTok to complain about what happened when she got some surprising news from the social club she belongs to when she turned 30-years-old.
Serena is a member of a creative club called the Soho House and she was told that her membership rate would increase when she hit the big 3-0.
Serena has been a member of Soho House since she was 22 and she told viewers, “So my 30th birthday is coming up and I’m so excited until I got this email from Soho House telling me because I’m turning 30, I no longer qualify for the under 27 discount.”
She added, “But because it’s a milestone birthday, we’re gonna wait to charge me more until I’m 31. This feels ageist. This is ****** up.”
Serena continued, “If you are gonna wait until next year to charge me more, then why wouldn’t you wait to notify me until next year to charge me more? The only thing that this email made me feel was that I need to cancel my Soho House Membership. Thank you so much Soho House, you just lost your member.”
She added, “Your service is ******, your food is bad, and the vibes are pretty rank. And I guess turning 30 made me finally realize that.”
Tell us how you really feel…
Check out her video.
@serenakerrigan
happy birtnday to me! #30 #adulting #greenscreen
Here’s how people reacted.
This person didn’t hold back.
Another individual shared their story.
And this TikTokker has been there, too…
I wish this was more surprising than it actually is.
It just feels like the world we live in at this point.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · ageism, new york, new york city, soho house, tiktok, top, video, viral