Woman Talked About The Bad Experience She Had At Honda’s Service Department. And No, They Didn’t Really Set It Right.
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m kind of torn on this one…
I’ve had good experiences at car dealership maintenance shops and then I’ve had some really bad ones…
The woman you’re about to meet is named Randall, and it sounds like she had an experience at a Honda dealership that really went off the rails.
In her video, Randall said that she went to pick up her car at a Honda dealership after she had it worked on…but there was a small problem…she couldn’t find her car!
The workers at the dealership gave her the keys back and that’s when she found out that her car was locked in the service bay, which was closed for the day.
But wait, there’s more!
Randall got her back and showed viewers the receipt, which included a tire rotation and a pressure check.
But one of the tires only registered as a 27 psi, which was not up to snuff for her car.
Randall wrote, “My car is a 2022. I have put air in my tires tons of times and it automatically updates the number right away. Before I even leave the air pump. Anyways, we are day two and still at 27…”
Her caption reads, “Shoutout to Honda, only the best for their paying customers.”
There was a happy ending, though…
Randall said in a comment that she was offered a refund by the dealership owner.
Check out the video.
Randall posted a follow-up video and said, “The tire that had low pressure in it actually had a nail in it, and I guess they weren’t going to tell me. Right in the middle, plain as day.”
She had more to complain about, too!
Take a look!
Car experiences like these would leave a bad taste in anyone’s mouth.
What’s a responsible car owner to do?
