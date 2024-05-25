Chili’s Customer Shows How It’s Now Cheaper To Eat There Than McDonald’s
by Laura Lynott
Once upon a time fast food was our cheapest option at a bite on a day out with the kids but not anymore!
Since inflation, it’s a case of literally everything has gone up – and that includes our favorite treats.
But this mom has found a great deal.
She says she had her cheapest meal in over a year for just $11 at Chili’s and she’s praising it as being cheaper than McDonald’s.
@confidenceiscatchy told her followers she went to the chain with her boyfriend and son for a 3 For Me menu deal.
That order is a drink, a starter, and an entree starting for $10.99.
She spoke over a stitch from @easontrbojevic, who showed their followers a clip of the menu. And it looks good! And most importantly, cheap!
She said: “We each paid 11 bucks. We got drinks, chips, salsa, chili—enough chili to use on the chips, three burgers. Well, two burgers and a chicken sandwich, enough fries to, you know, you don’t ever need another fry. It was great.”
She said her little family was completely full and she was even able to bring some of the food home! Wow.
“This was the cheapest meal the three of us have had in well over a year,” she added.
Well, y’all, we know where to go now, right. We all need to save some cash these days!
Watch the full clip here:
@confidenceiscatchy
#stitch with @Eason Trbojevic
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Eh, she’s a star!
For real!
Wow!
We’re all looking to save a few bucks.
This seems like a great option!