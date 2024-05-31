Car-Buying Expert Warns Not To Buy Brand-New Teslas, And Shows How To Get One For Half The Price
by Marie Soukup
Getting a great deal on a car is hard enough. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all score amazing deals on new wheels?
Fortunately, one TikTok user shared how to get a brand-new Tesla for nearly half the price.
Car-buying expert @pmoneyy21 on TikTok warned all of his followers against buying a new Tesla and showed them how they can get their next electric vehicle for a decent price.
He told his followers: “I really don’t understand why anyone would buy a brand-new Tesla. The used car market of Teslas is coming down hard.”
He showed a list of affordable Tesla vehicles and then took his followers through an example to show them just how cheap a brand-new Tesla can be.
He presented an example of a 2021 self-auto driving Tesla Model Y that was available for only $29,700, just slightly under the market value.
Even with one accident on the record, this TikToker said that the dealership would sell it for about $35,000.
“It has no bids, one owner, and one minor accident, which is not a big deal,” he told his followers.
With less than 10,000 miles on the car and priced at less than $30,000, it is definitely a steal!
When he compared the vehicle’s price to the market value, you could save up to $5,000.
It gets even better when you compare the price of the gently used brand-new Tesla with the new Tesla from the dealer.
According to what this TikToker shared, you could pay up to $65,000 for a new Tesla from the dealership.
“After two years, that person who purchased that car, the original owner, has taken almost a 50% loss on that vehicle,” he told his followers.
Ouch! I don’t know about you, but I think I’ll take the $30,000 Tesla.
Watch the full clip here:
@pmoneyy21
BUY USED TESLA NOT NEW!! #fyu #foryoupage #foryou #trending #viral #tesla #elonmusk #teslatok #teslamodel3 #models #plaid #cybertruck #used #cars #carsoftiktok #auction #tips #money
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Some people still don’t see the point in buying a Tesla.
Others found other reasons to not even consider purchasing one for themselves.
This guy gets it!
Either way, if you can get a great deal for a car, then you should!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!