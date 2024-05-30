Coffee Shop Guest Buys Free Coffee For Everyone In Line Behind Them, But One Person Barged In, Cut The Line, And Acted Like An Entitled Brat.
by Chris Allen
Simple lessons in life sometimes get handed out in the most pleasing ways possible.
And it’s always those entitled, selfish adult children who are on the receiving end.
Though do we think they ever really learn anything?
Well in this story, this person might have.
You want to push in? Everyone else gets free coffee.
This happened early last week. Things at work had been going really well recently, and in my latest review I was given a bonus.
So I decided to pay it forward while I visited my local cafe and pay for the order of the people behind me in line (there were 3 people behind me).
Enter the entitled side character.
And what an assertive entrance.
The cashier steps aside for a moment just as a woman walks in and jumped to the head of the queue, completely ignoring all of us.
I say to her “excuse me, you missed the line”. She looked at me as if I’d spat on her and said “my car is running, I’m working, I have to go first”.
Then the lightbulb went off.
I’m very none confrontational so I just roll my eyes and leave it. She pays for her order and stands to the side waiting for her drink. That’s when I remember that I was going to pay it forward.
As I got to the cashier, I loudly said “hi, I’d like to pay it forward and get everyone’s drinks…” looked over at the lady and emphasised my last words “who is behind me in line”.
All the cameras quick pan over to her face for the moment of realization.
And it sounds like she’s a repeat offender.
She went very red in the face; but said nothing as I stood by the register and tapped my card for each person in line.
The best thing was that the cashier seemed to have known she jumped the queue, because the woman’s drink came out at the same time as the people who had been at the back of the line.
Folks were just loving this one.
Let’s see what they had to say.
This person could not have handled that situation.
While this person loved the head nod.
And also, yes it was most likely a boomer, according to OP.
Mmmm free coffee, just not for you, line-cutter.
