Comedian Finds Reason To Laugh After Checking Out The Horrible View From His Marriott Hotel Room. – ‘There’s just a ginormous vent.’

by Laura Lynott

We all want that room with a view when we go on vacation.

That goes double if we paid for it.

Comedian @hardgcomedy posted a massively viral clip of his view from a Marriott in Fort Lauderdale, and well…it’s less than inspiring.

He told his followers: “I’m at the Marriott Harbor Beach in Fort Lauderdale. I don’t care ’cause I’m not here for vacation but, there’s no way I would take this room if I came here for a vacation.”

There’s outdoor furniture but they’re right in front of a wall, leading to the roof and there’s a huge vent blocking any view.

He finished: “There’s just a ginormous vent. Pumping out heat here and a view of nothing.”

Time best spent out and about on that vacation, perhaps!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Lol.

Don’t tell everyone!

The glam!

Sometimes you’ve just gotta laugh.

I mean, what else can you do?

