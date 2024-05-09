Comedian Finds Reason To Laugh After Checking Out The Horrible View From His Marriott Hotel Room. – ‘There’s just a ginormous vent.’
by Laura Lynott
We all want that room with a view when we go on vacation.
That goes double if we paid for it.
Comedian @hardgcomedy posted a massively viral clip of his view from a Marriott in Fort Lauderdale, and well…it’s less than inspiring.
He told his followers: “I’m at the Marriott Harbor Beach in Fort Lauderdale. I don’t care ’cause I’m not here for vacation but, there’s no way I would take this room if I came here for a vacation.”
There’s outdoor furniture but they’re right in front of a wall, leading to the roof and there’s a huge vent blocking any view.
He finished: “There’s just a ginormous vent. Pumping out heat here and a view of nothing.”
Time best spent out and about on that vacation, perhaps!
Watch the full clip here:
@hardgcomedy
What an amazing #view from my #hotel room! #travel #florida #lodging #resort #fortlauderdale #vacation
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Lol.
Don’t tell everyone!
The glam!
Sometimes you’ve just gotta laugh.
I mean, what else can you do?
