Con Man Tried To Pull A Fast One On A Cashier, But She Knew What He Was Up To And Ended Up Scamming Him
Don’t try to steal from where I am working.
“This occurred when I was a timid 18 year old going to college and working PT at a large chain store.
My job included some cashier type work, selling Ticketron tix, listing to complaints, that sort of thing.
There was one HUGE problem.
There was a man who frequently visited the store and tried to rile up cashiers whom he asked to make change. He was one of those con artist types.
Anyhow, after handing over a $20, asking for 2 $10s, he would change his mind and want $1s, then $5s and $1s. He tried it on a lot of cashiers who ended up reconciling the till and finding out they were short.
His favorite game was to make the cashiers cry when he shouted to everyone that he had been cheated out of the right change. This I saw in person and his antics a few times. He never went to a male cashier, always the young females.
She was prepared…
He came in on a very busy Saturday just before Christmas and wanted change for a $50. I knew what he was up to, so purposely put all of my $50s under the the till box after he had handed it to me.
I gave him change for a $20. Just at that time the head of security was watching him from not too far away (he had seen him on camera entering the store).
This con guy lost his **** and started screaming that I had cheated him. Of course, I immediately called security.
I don’t know what you’re talking about!
Voila, security showed up, as he was only feet away. While this guy was cussing up a storm about his $50, I proudly showed my till with ZERO $50s in it. Mr Con Guy was escorted out and given a no-tresspass paper.
Never saw him again.
The $50 went to security when it was somehow found on the floor of the area where we were working. I heard later it was donated to a Women’s Shelter.”
Nice try, buddy!
Not this time!
