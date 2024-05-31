His Friends Said They Should Split A Lottery Jackpot Evenly If They Won, But Since He Bought More Tickets He Had A Different Idea
by Matthew Gilligan
I remember once when my friends and I all bought lottery tickets one day and we sat around daydreaming about how we’d spend the big bucks if we won.
But I don’t think it ever came up if we were going to actually SHARE any money with each other…
News flash: none of us won…shocking, right?
Anyway, this story from Reddit reminded me of that day. Is this person wrong for what they said?
Check out their story and see what you think.
WIBTA if I didn’t split the lottery “evenly”.
“I was out with some friends and we were talking about how the lottery jackpot was over a billion.
I on a whim decided to slap down $20 for my first ever lottery purchase. My two buddies then get up and buy $6 and $2 tickets.
Huh?
While we were then talking about how we’d spend our hypothetical winnings (which is the only actual fun part of the lottery), my friends said “we’d of course split it 3 ways”.
My response was basically “what? No.”, we would split it proportionally.
There are 14 tickets, and I bought 10/14s of them so that’s how the payout would go.
You can spring the “even payout” rule after we all buy different amounts.
I was then shouted down as being the unreasonable one, and that of course you always pool and evenly split.
What to do…?
To be clear, we did not win the lottery (shocker), and if I did win the jackpot I’d probably split it evenly anyway (it’s an ungodly amount of money and a few million difference wouldn’t actually change its affect on my life), but if I won a smaller jackpot of $100,000?
I’d probably be more inclined to split it proportionally
I honestly cannot tell if I am being the unreasonable one here.”
Now let’s see how people reacted on Reddit.
Sorry, guys, this money belongs to ME…and only me!
