He Bought His Girlfriend Baby-Related Items For Christmas, But She’s Not Happy That He Made It All About The Kid

AITA for buying baby related gifts to gift my pregnant girlfriend for Christmas?
“So my (25M) partner (24F) is 7 months pregnant, with our baby boy due in March next year.
Now I’m admittedly bad at thinking of what gifts to get people, so I always take a note of when they say they want something so that I have a list. In the past several months though, almost everything that she’s mentioned has been related to the baby.
I’m not talking the essentials, but really high end, expensive designer strollers, furniture, diaper bags etc that can cost up to a few thousand dollars each that aren’t really necessary.
He thought he was getting the hint…
She’s been absolutely fixated on some of these things, mentioning multiple times how much she wanted them, and was even toying with the idea of saving up to buy them herself (I’m not sure if she did decide to or not).
Now I got a really healthy bonus at work recently, so decided to splurge on a few of the things she mentioned as a christmas gift to her. I made sure to remove anything related off her registry and off our list of things we still needed to buy, so that no one else would buy it.
I thought I did it discreetly, but she somehow noticed and quizzed me about it. I didn’t feel like there was any point hiding it, so I told her I had bought those things as a Christmas gift to her.
Well, that was unexpected…
I thought she’d be grateful, but she was irritated instead, and went on a bit of rant about how it was unfair to count things for the baby as a Christmas gift to her, because it was something we’d both use, and no one ever gifts the father baby stuff. And that it was inconsiderate of me to see her as only a mother now and not a person herself.
Now I get her point, but the way I see it is that the items themselves aren’t necessarily the gift, but more so the act of me buying them for her, given they are luxuries that she specifically wanted and were not necessities at all (e.g. paying $2,000 for a pram vs $200).
Also, it wasn’t the only gift’s I bought her. I got her about a dozen smaller, cheaper things that were on my list, as well as a more expensive tennis bracelet + earring set that she had been eyeing, though I didn’t mention that to her.
So AITA for including things for the baby as part of her Christmas gifts?”
Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.
Yeah, I don’t think he’s wrong… but he could have done better.
Good luck, fam!
