He Doesn’t Want To Childproof His House Because He’s Afraid His Daughter Will Think She And His Grandson Can Stay Forever
by Matthew Gilligan
I think the guy who wrote this story needs a lesson is Grandpa’ing 101.
And you’ll see what I mean when you dig into his story.
Is he a jerk? Or is he justified in what he’s saying?
Read his story and YOU be the judge.
AITA for refusing to childproof my house?
“My wife and I have a daughter [23] called Katie, who has an almost 1 year old son named Jesse.
Katie still lives at home with us, which isn’t ideal, but we’ve had to make do with the situation.
My wife has basically become a second mother to Jesse and we have both been helping out Katie as much as possible, as Katie and the father are no longer together.
It is what it is…
He still does his part but since Katie still lives with us, Jesse is with us most of the time.
I would rather not have Katie still living with us but she had nowhere else to go so we couldn’t kick her out with a child.
My wife doesn’t have as much of a problem with her living at home as I do, but the main thing that annoys me is that Katie spends her money on stupid things that she doesn’t need instead of saving up for her own place.
We’ve given her so much and she basically just throws it back in our faces.
This kid is growing up fast.
Jesse is starting to walk around furniture and is getting more adventurous, so Katie bought corner protectors and cabinet locks to put around the house as well as baby gates.
She came to me and asked me if I could help her put them on stuff and put up the gates, but I told her that I didn’t want to start putting all of that around my house.
She said we need them up to keep Jesse from hurting himself, but I reminded her that Jesse has a whole nursery that he can learn to walk in, so he doesn’t need to be walking around the kitchen or living room or any other room, and it’s her responsibility to make sure he doesn’t injure himself.
He said something that didn’t go over very well.
We got into an argument about it and I basically told her she should he saving her money to get her own place where she can do whatever she wants instead of buying more things to put in my house.
She got pretty upset but I think she got the message because she hasn’t talked about putting them up since.
My wife asked me why I wouldn’t help her out and I told her that if we start childproofing our house, it will give Katie the impression that we’re willing to accommodate her and Jesse for as long as she wants and that she can live with us for God knows how long.
I just don’t want her thinking her that she can live with us forever because as much as I love her and Jesse, the sooner they move out the better because it’s a lot of extra work for my wife and I.”
This guy sounds like a real piece of work.
Imagine being willing to put a baby at risk to send a message.
