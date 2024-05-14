He Lost His Corporate Job And Feels Embarrassed About Now Having To Interview For Restaurant Gigs
We all fall on hard times in our lives and when the bills start piling up, all you can do is get the best job available to you and take care of business.
Sounds logical, right?
Well, a job-hunter named Sean thought he was doing something totally normal when he interviewed for a restaurant job after losing his corporate gig, but things didn’t go as planned…
Sean said, “Interviewing at restaurants is embarrassing for no reason. Anytime I tell someone that I was laid off from my corporate job, and I’m applying to work at restaurants while I wait to get another corporate job, they’re like ‘OK, good. Don’t be embarrassed about having to work at a restaurant.’”
Sean also said an interviewer asked why he wasn’t working a corporate job to which he replied, “It’s not that I want to. It’s that I have to.”
He added, “Obviously, my current situation is not ideal. It’s not where I saw myself. It’s what I wanted out of these years of my life, but I’m trying to make the best of it.”
Good luck to you, sir!
Check out what Sean had to say.
I don’t think there’s anything to be embarrassed about.
Money is money, right?
