He Pays The Legally Required Child Support, But His Ex-Wife Insists He’s Depriving Their Kids
by Ashley Ashbee
Child support is a difficult subject, especially when it doesn’t align with the budget of one of the parents.
Or when the parents use child support as a way to paint a bad picture of the other parent of their child.
Read this story to see how this mom feels slighted and why the dad says he’s meeting his legal obligation.
AITA for working less after my divorce even though it means my ex gets less child support?
For the last ten years I have been working my tail off to earn money so my family could enjoy an excellent standard of living.
This was apparently the wrong thing to do since it led to my wife deciding that since I was never home she should bang other dudes.
Sound like lax laws.
When I work out of town I earn about $240,000 a year. Where I live child support for two kids is about $3,300 monthly.
With that salary.
Raising a child is expensive!
Since my divorce I went to 50/50 custody and I work in town so I only earn $100,000 yearly.
So my child support is actually only $800 a month.
I guess a lawyer can’t do more than that.
My ex is going nuts because she isn’t getting what she thought she would.
My lawyer has tried explaining that child support is based on income and since I am not working crazy hours to make lots of money for vacations and a huge house I don’t need I do not earn as much.
Is she saying they need things your combined budget can’t pay for?
She is telling everyone what a jerk I am for cutting back on my work to deprive my kids.
That is bull. I have my kids half the time, and since I cannot be out of town I earn less.
My kids have everything they need.
AITA?
Let’s see what the commenters had to say.
This made me laugh.
Not sure I agree with this.
True, but he could voluntarily contribute more.
Maybe she’s never budgeted before.
I’d say this is a sound analysis, but there may be more to the story.
Here’s another reason I’m glad I’m not having children.
(I do love kids, though. I swear.)
